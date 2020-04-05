Daniel Cormier Says Retiring On Top Will Be A ‘Fairy Tale’ Ending To Career

Daniel Cormier’s original plan was to retire before he turned 40 and make his last fight against Brock Lesnar. Yet, that never came to fruition and he ended up fighting Stipe Miocic at UFC 241 where Miocic TKO’d him in the fourth to reclaim the heavyweight belt.

Since the loss, all the talk has been about the trilogy which Cormier insists will be his retirement scrap. Yet, he knows walking away on top will be a hard thing to do. But, it would be a perfect fairy tale ending to his historic career.

“I believe I can [walk away],” Cormier told MMA Fighting. “It will be the hardest thing I’ll have to do but I believe I can and I think it will make everybody pretty happy in terms of my household, my wife and my kids. As much as they love watching me compete, the chance to see me go out on top would be a fairy tale. I believe I can.

“I’m probably one of the most competitive people you’ve ever met and that’s always going to tug at me. But I will have to put that focus to something else. I’ll have to work on my craft in front of the television in order to make up for that.”

Although Daniel Cormier’s goal is to retire on top he may not get the chance. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic that is shutting down the world, “DC” admits if this lasts until the fall he may be forced to retire.

In the end, Cormier is still hopeful the trilogy will happen and is confident he’d get his hand raised.

“I believe [the trilogy] will happen,” Cormier said. “Not exactly sure when but I do believe it will happen.”