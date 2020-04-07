Daniel Cormier Says Stipe Miocic Is In Trouble If They Fight A Third Time

Daniel Cormier believes Stipe Miocic will be in a world of trouble if the two compete a third time.

Cormier and Miocic are 1-1 against each other. “DC” knocked out Miocic back in July 2018 to capture the UFC heavyweight title. Miocic regained the gold with a TKO victory in the rematch back in Aug. 2019. Many believe a trilogy bout is where the UFC is headed next and Miocic has said it was looking like the summertime before the coronavirus pandemic.

Cormier Says Miocic In Trouble If They Fight Again

Cormier was interviewed by ESPN’s Ariel Helwani. The former heavyweight king said that once Miocic sees he has adjusted from their rematch, he will realize the danger he’s in (h/t Bloody Elbow).

“He doesn’t want to fight me, maybe he doesn’t want to talk about it. But, I mean, I bashed him upside his head for a good 20 minutes, you know what I’m saying? I don’t even want to fight me, either.

“What if you can’t punch me in the stomach next time, then what is he gonna do?” he continued. “It would be very difficult to think about us fighting again whenever he understands that when I’m healthy and I correct this little bit of a problem I got (defending body shots), he’s gonna have a lot of trouble.”

Many believe that Cormier’s deviation from the game plan was his undoing in his rematch with Miocic. Cormier found early success with his wrestling and ground control but decided to keep the fight standing after the opening frame. Miocic seized the opening with body shots before going upstairs and stopping Cormier.

If we get to see a third bout between Stipe Miocic and Daniel Cormier, how do you think it’ll play out?