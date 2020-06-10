Daniel Cormier: ‘Sean O’Malley Has Star Written All Over Him’

Daniel Cormier sees serious star potential in Sean O’Malley.

O’Malley was seen in action on June 6. He shared the Octagon with Eddie Wineland on the main card of UFC 250. The “Sugar” show delivered a spectacular one-punch knockout victory inside the UFC APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada. He did so against his most experienced opponent to date.

Cormier Sees Massive Star Potential In O’Malley

Cormier spoke to ESPN’s Ariel Helwani and gave his take on O’Malley’s ceiling. “DC” believes the sky could be the limit for “Sugar.”

“Sean O’Malley has star written all over him. Now I love that he’s very confident. I hope that he approaches all the renegotiations and things in the right way that allows for him to continue to grow himself within this organization. Because Sean O’Malley has ‘it.’ And with ‘it,’ his fighting ability, and the power of that organization behind him, he can go to levels that he could never have imagined.”

Cormier mentioned renegotiations as O’Malley has expressed a desire to get paid more before his next bout. “Sugar” said he isn’t asking for anything unreasonable, just a fair boost.

O’Malley has now improved his pro MMA record to 12-0. Many have been calling for the UFC to match him up with a ranked bantamweight next. Despite being young in his career, O’Malley has already taken aim at UFC bantamweight champion Cody Garbrandt. While it isn’t likely that O’Malley will get that matchup next, it could be something to keep an eye on in the future.

O’Malley earned a spot on the UFC roster after an impressive showing on Dana White’s Tuesday Night Contender Series. “Sugar” knocked out Alfred Khashakyan in the first round back in July 2017. O’Malley went on to make his UFC debut against Terrion Ware in Dec. 2017. O’Malley emerged victorious via unanimous decision. He went on to defeat Andre Soukhamthath, Jose Quinonez, and now Wineland.

Do you agree with Daniel Cormier on Sean O’Malley potentially becoming a star for the UFC?