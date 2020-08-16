Daniel Cormier Stands By Retirement Plans After UFC 252 Loss

Daniel Cormier was looking to retire on top.

In the main event of UFC 252, Cormier and Stipe Miocic were having their trilogy fight, which ‘DC’ made it clear it was his retirement fight. He was looking to be one of the few in MMA to retire on top.

Yet, that was not the case as Daniel Cormier lost by unanimous decision. Following the fight, DC spoke to Joe Rogan and said he most likely is retired as he is only interested in title fights and doesn’t see a title fight happening anytime soon.

“It just sucks, being on the losing end of two big fights and trilogies – it’s a very sad position to be in,” Cormier told Joe Rogan in their post-fight interview (h/t MMAJunkie). “But I will deal with it as I’ve dealt with things in the past. I’m not interested in fighting for anything but titles, and I don’t imagine there’s going to be a title in the future. So that’ll be it for me. I’ve had a long run. It’s been great. I just fought my last fight for a heavyweight championship, and it was a pretty good fight. It is what it is.”

If this is the end for Daniel Cormier, he goes down as one of the best to ever do it. He was a two-weight world champion and has notable wins over Miocic, Anthony Johnson, Derrick Lewis, and Alexander Gustafsson. The 41-year-old also only lost to Jones and Miocic, twice.