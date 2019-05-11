Daniel Cormier Feels Stipe Miocic Won’t Change Much Ahead Of Their Rematch

Daniel Cormier anticipates a tougher bout with Stipe Miocic, but he isn’t expecting his opponent to be much different.

Back in July 2018, Cormier challenged Miocic for the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) heavyweight gold. “DC” won the bout via first-round knockout. Since that time, Cormier has successfully defended his title against Derrick Lewis while Miocic sat on the sidelines.

‘DC’ Explains Why He Feels Miocic Won’t Change

Cormier spoke to reporters in Rio de Janeiro. He explained why he believes Miocic won’t give him many different looks:

“I don’t think anything’s gonna be different with Miocic. I think I have to approach it similar, but I do expect a better Stipe. I know how hard he’ll be to beat him again because I know how hard I prepared for the rematch with [Jon] Jones. I was just like him, I was in his position before and I know how motivated I was to try to right that wrong. I expect a tougher fight, but he’s a boxer and a wrestler. That’s exactly what he does and I expect him to be better in his areas. But he’ll be the same fighter, maybe just a little more aggressive.”

Cormier vs. Miocic II is set to headline UFC 241 in August. The event will be held inside the Honda Center in Anaheim, California. You can peep video of Cormier’s scrum below courtesy of MMAFighting: