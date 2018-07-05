Report: Daniel Cormier vs. Stipe Miocic Not in Jeopardy After Fall

It looks like Daniel Cormier’s fall will not impact the UFC 226 main event.

Fans got a scare when UFC light heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier fell following a pre-fight press conference. Cormier along with Stipe Miocic, Francis Ngannou, and Derrick Lewis answered questions from the media earlier today (July 5). When Cormier went to get up for faceoffs, he tripped and took a hard fall. “DC” had to be helped back up by UFC president Dana White and UFC staff members.

When Cormier got back to his feet, he limped off stage. The light heavyweight title holder returned to stare down Miocic, but he was none too pleased. It was later revealed that Cormier tripped over a speaker that was placed next to his chair.

ESPN’s Brett Okamoto was able to speak with someone who was with Cormier. Check out what was revealed below:

Just spoke to someone with DC, who said he is not happy about the spill today. A speaker was placed next to his chair and he tripped over it. Made it clear to say, “Fight is not in jeopardy” though. — Brett Okamoto (@bokamotoESPN) July 5, 2018

As it is, UFC 226 took a hit when featherweight champion Max Holloway was forced off the card. “Blessed” was set to defend his gold against Brian Ortega. Holloway was removed from the card due to concussion-like symptoms.

The loss of Cormier vs. Miocic could prove to be disastrous. This has been heavily hyped as a “super fight.” It’s the first champion vs. champion bout in the UFC since Conor McGregor vs. Eddie Alvarez back in Nov. 2016.

“DC” can make history if he defeats Miocic. Cormier would become the first fighter in UFC history to hold the light heavyweight and heavyweight titles simultaneously. As for Miocic, a win would extend his record for most successful consecutive title defenses in the UFC’s heavyweight division.

Does Daniel Cormier’s fall change your prediction for UFC 226’s main event?