Saturday, August 8, 2020

Daniel Cormier Surprised To Hear Khabib Nurmagomedov’s Return At UFC 254

By Fernando Quiles Jr.
Khabib Nurmagomedov Daniel Cormier
Khabib Nurmagomedov & Daniel Cormier (Photo: Brandon Magnus/Zuffa)

Daniel Cormier was caught off guard upon hearing the news of Khabib Nurmagomedov’s planned October return.

Nurmagomedov, who holds the UFC lightweight title, is scheduled to take on interim champion Justin Gaethje in a title unification bout on Oct. 24. The bout will headline UFC 254. This will be “The Eagle’s” first bout since Sept. 2019.

Daniel Cormier ‘Taken Aback’ By Khabib’s October Return

Cormier spoke to MMAJunkie and he admitted he didn’t anticipate his American Kickboxing Academy teammate to be back this fall.

“I was a little nervous initially,” Cormier told MMA Junkie. “Not nervous, I was taken a little aback. After I did the show (for ESPN talking about it) I had heard that Khabib was looking more at getting going sooner than later. So, when the announcement was made, it didn’t surprise me because I had an inclination it was going to happen. But I thought he would be away for a while. But nothing makes me happier than my champion coming back and defending his belt.”

Prior to the announcement of Khabib vs. Gaethje, Cormier expressed his belief that Khabib may never return to the Octagon due to the death of his father. At the very least, “DC” didn’t expect Khabib to get back to the action this year.

Nurmagomedov doesn’t have an easy opponent upon his return. Gaethje is riding a four-fight winning streak. In that span, he’s beaten Tony Ferguson, Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone, Edson Barboza, and James Vick. All of those wins have come by way of knockout or TKO.

Of course, Nurmagomedov is on a massive winning streak. He’s unbeaten with a pro MMA record of 28-0.

Subscribe to MMA News on YouTube
SourceMMAJunkie

Trending Articles

Bellator

Watch: Michael Chandler Sleeps Benson Henderson At Bellator 243

Michael Chandler accomplished a rare feat against Benson Henderson. Chandler and Henderson shared the cage a second time at...
Read more
MMA

Figueiredo vs. Garbrandt, Shevchenko vs. Maia Title Bouts Set For UFC 255

UFC 255 has two title fights on tap for Nov. 21. ESPN's Brett Okamoto reports that UFC president Dana...
Read more
Bellator

Corey Anderson Signs With Bellator After Requesting UFC Release

Corey Anderson is now a member of the Bellator roster. Anderson had been competing under the UFC banner. He...
Read more
Bellator

Bellator 243 Results: Michael Chandler Knocks Out Benson Henderson

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ich3Q9M6A78 UPDATE: The Bellator 243 results are in. Michael Chandler knocked out Benson Henderson in the first...
Read more
MMA

UFC Releases Ray Borg Following Latest Fight Withdrawal

The UFC has ended its relationship with Ray Borg. MMAFighting's Damon Martin was able to confirm with UFC officials...
Read more

Latest MMA News

MMA

Alistair Overeem Fires Back At Derrick Lewis Over Ducking Accusations

Alistair Overeem is aware of Derrick Lewis' ducking accusations and he's amused by it. Lewis is set to do...
Read more
MMA

UFC on ESPN+ 32 Post-Fight Press Conference Live Stream

The UFC on ESPN+ 32 post-fight press conference will be live once the action concludes. Tonight (Aug. 8), UFC on ESPN+...
Read more
MMA

Daniel Cormier Surprised To Hear Khabib Nurmagomedov’s Return At UFC 254

Daniel Cormier was caught off guard upon hearing the news of Khabib Nurmagomedov's planned October return. Nurmagomedov, who holds...
Read more
MMA

UFC Megastar Conor McGregor Is Engaged To Dee Devlin

Conor McGregor popped the question. McGregor announced that he is now engaged to his longtime girlfriend Dee Devlin. The...
Read more
Bellator

Michael Chandler Sizes up Conor McGregor as He Talks Free Agency

Michael Chandler fought the last fight on his contract at Bellator 243 when he picked up a first round victory against Benson...
Read more
Results

UFC on ESPN+ 32 Results: Derrick Lewis vs. Aleksei Oleinik

UFC on ESPN+32 goes down tonight (Sat. August 8, 2020) from Las Vegas, Nevada at the UFC APEX and we have the...
Read more
UFC

Check Out Last-Minute Betting Odds For UFC on ESPN+ 32

The final UFC on ESPN+ 32 betting odds are in for as this event is quickly approaching for the Las Vegas-based promotion. 
Read more
Bellator

Watch: Michael Chandler Sleeps Benson Henderson At Bellator 243

Michael Chandler accomplished a rare feat against Benson Henderson. Chandler and Henderson shared the cage a second time at...
Read more
Bellator

Watch: Valerie Loureda Knocks Out Tara Graff At Bellator 243

Valerie Loureda scored a knockout victory over Tara Graff. On the preliminary portion of Bellator 243, Loureda shared the...
Read more
MMA

UFC Releases Ray Borg Following Latest Fight Withdrawal

The UFC has ended its relationship with Ray Borg. MMAFighting's Damon Martin was able to confirm with UFC officials...
Read more
Bellator

Bellator 243 Results: Michael Chandler Knocks Out Benson Henderson

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ich3Q9M6A78 UPDATE: The Bellator 243 results are in. Michael Chandler knocked out Benson Henderson in the first...
Read more
MMA

Derrick Lewis Promises To Come Out ‘Balls Blazing’ Against Aleksei Oleinik

With the ability to move mountains with his words, Derrick Lewis says he will come out "balls blazing" at UFC on ESPN+...
Read more
Load more
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube