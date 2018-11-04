UFC 230 Highlights: Daniel Cormier Taps Out Derrick Lewis

In the main event of UFC 230 from Madison Square Garden earlier tonight, Daniel Cormier successfully retained his heavyweight title. Cormier was able to impose his wrestling on “The Black Beast” and controlled Lewis for the majority of the contest. Eventually, he was able to take Lewis’ back and lock in the rear-naked choke.

Cormier retained his title, as expected, and can now shift focus to a possible fight with Brock Lesnar. That potential money fight could take place in early 2019 when Lesnar fulfills his obligations with the United States Anti-Doping Agency (USADA). You can check out the highlights from Cormier vs. Lewis here: