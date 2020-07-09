Daniel Cormier Thinks Jorge Masvidal Is In A ‘No-Lose Situation’ At UFC 251

Daniel Cormier believes Jorge Masvidal has found himself in the base case scenario at UFC 251.

Masvidal appeared to be at a standstill with the UFC. He was offered a UFC welterweight title shot against Kamaru Usman but he didn’t like the deal that was presented. The UFC then turned to Gilbert Burns but “Durinho” tested positive for COVID-19. Masvidal and the UFC ended up coming to terms on a deal and he will challenge Usman on short notice.

Daniel Cormier Says Jorge Masvidal Is In An Ideal Spot At UFC 251

Cormier spoke to ESPN’s Ariel Helwani and he discussed how Masvidal has found himself in a “no-lose situation” (via BJPenn.com).

“He’s on a six days notice in a fight where he is a 3-to-1 dog. But, even if it wasn’t six days notice, he probably would still be about a 3-to-1 dog,” Daniel Cormier said on DC & Helwani on ESPN. “So, it’s like everything is salvaged. He gets to fight the fight with Usman, if he wins, his legend will go to heights that could never have been imagined. But, if he loses, oh well he took the fight on six days notice. What is he supposed to do, Usman has been in camp ready to fight. They have truly created a no-lose situation for Jorge Masvidal. Now, Jorge is the guy that stepped up. Jorge stepped up.”

Masvidal is riding a wave of momentum and is hoping to capitalize with his first UFC welterweight title win. This is “Gamebred’s” first UFC title opportunity. He’s on a three-fight winning streak with victories over Nate Diaz, Ben Askren, and Darren Till.

Usman has been living up to his nickname, “The Nigerian Nightmare” inside the Octagon. The 170-pound ruler is on a 15-fight winning streak. Even in his toughest test under the UFC banner against Colby Covington back in Dec. 2019, Usman emerged victorious via fifth-round TKO. It was Usman’s first successful UFC title defense.