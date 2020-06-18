Daniel Cormier Thinks Jorge Masvidal Missed Out On Big Opportunity

Former UFC “champ-champ” Daniel Cormier believes Jorge Masvidal let a significant opportunity slip his grasp.

Masvidal was supposed to be next in line for a shot at Kamaru Usman’s UFC welterweight championship. Instead, that title shot is going to Gilbert Burns. “Gamebred” couldn’t come to terms on a deal with the UFC. Masvidal claims he was only offered half of what he made fighting Nate Diaz back in Nov. 2019. It’s been said that the promotion eventually offered him the same amount of money he made for the Diaz fight but it was too little too late for Masvidal.

Daniel Cormier Feels Jorge Masvidal Missed Out

Cormier spoke to ESPN’s Ariel Helwani and expressed his belief that the contract issues of Masvidal and Jon Jones are different. While Cormier says Jones has some negotiating power due to his status and being a UFC champion, he doesn’t think Masvidal is as fortunate (via MMAMania).

“That’s the problem, especially because him and Jones are managed by the same person, so if they’re taking the same approach, they’re vastly different people,” Cormier said on The Ariel Helwani Show.

Cormier went on to say that on top of that, Jones has made more money than Masvidal throughout his career so he’s able to not fight and be more financially stable.

“Jones has been champion for so long, he’s done so many things, he’s got so much more financial security, and ultimately the UFC has to come to the table because you’re holding the belt.

“As long as you have the belt, people got to come back to you to talk to you. You’re the champ. I do believe that (Masvidal) misses a big opportunity.”

Masvidal has been critical of UFC commentators. “Gamebred” feels that some at the booth are toeing the company line and are against fighters being paid more money because their own pockets are filled.