Daniel Cormier Thinks Khabib Presents ‘A Lot Of Problems’ For Tony Ferguson

Daniel Cormier believes Tony Ferguson will have his work cut out for him against Khabib Nurmagomedov.

Nurmagomedov is scheduled to put his UFC lightweight championship on the line against Ferguson on April 18. The coronavirus pandemic has forced UFC 249 to be moved from Brooklyn, NY. UFC president Dana White claims there are four or five potential locations for the event and he insists the card will take place on its original date.

Cormier Feels Khabib Presents A Slew Of Problems For Ferguson

Cormier, who trains with Nurmagomedov at American Kickboxing Academy, spoke to MMAFighting.com‘s Damon Martin. During the interview, “DC” said he feels Nurmagomedov’s grappling will simply be too much for Ferguson.

“His top control is smothering. His control. His understanding of grappling and grappling positions. It’s a new level,” Cormier said. “I don’t know how else to say it. The guy is just a beast.

“I think he’s going to provide a lot of problems for Tony. Honestly, he’s much better standing that people want to give him credit for it.”

If all goes according to plan, this will be the third time Nurmagomedov puts his 155-pound gold on the line. As for Ferguson, it would be his first shot at the undisputed UFC lightweight title. “El Cucuy” is a former interim champion but he was stripped of the championship due to an injury.

Nurmagomedov vs. Ferguson has been booked several times in the past. Injuries and illnesses on both sides derailed those plans. It’s a bout that fight fans have longed for as “The Eagle” and “El Cucuy” are considered to be the cream of the crop at lightweight.

Stick with MMA News for the latest details on the UFC 249 card. That includes any potential match changes and the new location once those details become available.