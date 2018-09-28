Daniel Cormier has quickly returned fire to Jon Jones.

Cormier and Jones clearly won’t be getting chummy anytime soon if ever. Jones initially held two victories over Cormier, but the feud is officially at 1-0, 1 NC. That’s because Jones failed a UFC 214 drug test for turinabol. Despite Jones violating the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) policy twice, he was able to cut a deal where he’d give “creditable substantial assistance” to USADA. He’ll be eligible to compete on Oct. 28.

Daniel Cormier to Jon Jones: ‘You’re a Cheater & a Snitch’

Jones fired verbal jabs at Cormier recently for not answering USADA’s calls. “Bones” said Cormier is terrified to pick up the phone because he knows the “nightmare” starts all over again. Cormier took to his Instagram account and said the following:

“So here we go again Jonny boy. First off, if you did nothing wrong and were ‘innocent’ then you’d have never been suspended. You’ve had to stand before these people and arbitrators so many times it’s insane. So you slipped again, how many times can one man slip? I’ve been tested 70 times and I haven’t slipped once. How do you explain that? And on top of all the cheating you’ve done around UFC 182, UFC 200 and UFC 214 that’s not even the straw that broke the camel’s back. You are actually a SNITCH! You think you’re the only one that’s been offered this deal? No, you’re just the only scumbag low enough to take it! Which one of your teammates did you tell on to get this joke of a punishment from USADA! I thought there was nothing lower than a cheater but it’s not surprising that you show me a whole new level. You’re a cheater and a SNITCH! Get off my page and go do some coke, or steroids or whatever you losers do in your spare time. #doublechamp”

It’ll be interesting to see what happens with Jones and Cormier down the line. While Cormier is looking at a heavyweight title defense against Brock Lesnar, Ariel Helwani reported that the UFC was hoping to book Cormier vs. Jones III at UFC 232. The date didn’t work for Cormier and both men wanted to fight at light heavyweight. Now the UFC is reportedly considering Jones vs. Alexander Gustafsson II.

Would you rather see Daniel Cormier vs. Brock Lesnar, or Cormier vs. Jon Jones III?