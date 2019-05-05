Daniel Cormier Trades Barbs With Sergio Mora Over Canelo-Jacobs Commentary

Daniel Cormier wasn’t a fan of the commentary during the Canelo Alvarez vs. Daniel Jacobs broadcast.

Alvarez put his WBA Super and WBC middleweight titles on the line against Daniel Jacobs, who put his IBF gold on the line. After 12 rounds of action, Alvarez was awarded the close but unanimous decision victory. Cormier wasn’t pleased with the commentary as he felt it was biased in favor of Alvarez.

Cormier & Mora Trade Digs On Social Media

On commentary duties for the fight were Brian Kenny and former WBC light middleweight champion Sergio Mora. Cormier took to Twitter and made it clear that he wasn’t impressed with the work of Kenny and Mora:

Brian Kenny and Sergio Mora really suck! Canelo won but Danny fought a good fight man wtf they ruined the fight. — Daniel Cormier (@dc_mma) May 5, 2019

Mora responded by taking a dig at Cormier’s fights with Jon Jones:

Sorry you thought I sucked champ. I think your striking sucks. Let me work with you so @JonnyBones doesn’t kick your ass for a third straight time. https://t.co/p0yHZtN1I9 — Sergio Mora (@TheLatinSnake_) May 5, 2019

Never one to hold his tongue, the UFC heavyweight champion fired back:

Pretty good Serg so let me retweet so that people actually see it. You have 10k followers. We can’t waste good material can we? You sure didn’t have any last night during the fight https://t.co/nAQF26n6lm — Daniel Cormier (@dc_mma) May 5, 2019

Cormier is set to defend his gold against Stipe Miocic at UFC 241 in August. This will be a rematch from their July 2018 encounter. Cormier knocked out Miocic in the first round of their bout.