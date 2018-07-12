Daniel Cormier Instated as the new UFC Pound-for-Pound Number 1

UFC light heavyweight and heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier has jumped ahead of flyweight champion Demetrious Johnson to take the top spot on the promotion’s pound-for-pound list.

Cormier defied his underdog status against Stipe Miocic at UFC 226 on Saturday in style. “DC” knocked out then-champion Miocic in just one round to become just the second fighter in UFC history to actively hold two titles in two separate weight classes.

The first man to achieve that feat was Conor McGregor. “The Notorious” has not fought since his lightweight championship victory over Eddie Alvarez at UFC 205 in November 2016 and has slipped behind Tony Ferguson in the UFC’s lightweight rankings in this week’s changes.

McGregor now occupies the second spot in the lightweight rankings, sitting at joint-third with featherweight champion Max Holloway in the pound-for-pound table. Above him and Holloway is Johnson in second, but what a sight it is to see Cormier, at 39-years-old, on top of the MMA world looking down.