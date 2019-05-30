Daniel Cormier Says He Understands Why Brock Lesnar Chose WWE Over UFC

Daniel Cormier isn’t ragging on Brock Lesnar for sticking with the WWE over a return to the Octagon.

At one point, the stage appeared set for Cormier vs. Lesnar. After Cormier knocked out Stipe Miocic to capture the UFC heavyweight title, Lesnar hopped inside the cage and shoved “DC.” A bout never materialized, however, as Lesnar informed UFC president Dana White that he is retired from mixed martial arts competition.

Cormier Understands Lesnar’s Decision

ESPN’s Marc Raimondi spoke to Cormier, who gave his assessment of Lesnar’s decision to stick with WWE:

“I’m sure Brock couldn’t come to terms with the UFC, in terms of [a] financial offer. There’s a lot of uncertainty in the world of mixed martial arts right now in terms of pay-per-view. It’s not as straight forward as when Brock was there. I think when Brock looked at the landscape of the sport, what they were offering him, Brock said, ‘I can make guaranteed money [in WWE].’ Not work as hard. He’d have to work his ass off [to fight me] and it’s probably gonna go the bad way. Whereas with the WWE, it’s usually determined in his favor. So, as a businessman, I think Brock made the right decision.



“Then it works, right? Everybody is talking like, ‘Oh, Vince McMahon keeps putting the belt on Brock’ or keeps doing this with Brock. Brock was on the pay-per-view and then Brock was on Monday night and the ratings increased. … There’s a method to the old man’s madness. He just continues to kind of rely on Brock and Brock has shown to be a commodity that keeps working for him.”

Cormier is scheduled to defend his heavyweight title in a rematch against Miocic. The bout will headline UFC 241 inside the Honda Center in Anaheim, California on Aug. 17.