Daniel Cormier Unsure Of Israel Adesanya’s Chances Against Jon Jones

Daniel Cormier believes Israel Adesanya would have quite the test in front of him if he faces Jon Jones in the future.

Much has been made of a potential clash between Adesanya and Jones. “The Last Stylebender” holds the UFC middleweight gold, while “Bones” is the light heavyweight ruler. Both men have title defenses set with Adesanya putting his title on the line against Yoel Romero on March 7, and Jones defending his championship against Dominick Reyes on Feb. 8.

Cormier Says It’ll Be Hard For Adesanya To Beat Jones

BT Sport caught up with Cormier, who touched on Adesanya’s chances of beating Jones. Cormier stuck to his belief that it’ll take a heavyweight to defeat Jones (via The Body Lock).

“I don’t know if he beats Jon Jones,” Cormier added of Adesanya’s chances. “I really don’t. Obviously, you guys know my feelings towards him [Jones] but he’s good, man. I think it’s going to take a heavyweight. It will be one of those big, big guys that shuts the lights out. I just don’t know if those guys can beat Jones over 25 minutes.

“He’s a good fighter, he has so many weapons. Look at me, I feel I’m one of the greatest fighters of all time and he beat me twice. That says a lot about who he is as a competitor. Can Israel fight him? Yes. Especially if Jon takes the wrong approach to fighting Izzy. When you fight Adesanya, you better go get some takedowns because if you stand with him, he’s dangerous for anybody.”