Daniel Cormier Urges Stipe Miocic To ‘Do The Right Thing’ & Accept Trilogy Bout

Daniel Cormier believes Stipe Miocic would be doing the “right thing” if he agrees to fight him a third time.

Cormier and Miocic are 1-1 against one another. “DC” knocked out Miocic in their first encounter back in July 2018 to capture the UFC heavyweight gold. Miocic reclaimed the title with his TKO victory in the rematch with Cormier in Aug. 2019.

Cormier Says Miocic Should ‘Do The Right Thing’

During the UFC Raleigh broadcast, Cormier said it would be “the right thing” for Miocic to agree to the trilogy bout (via MMAFighting.com).

“I mean Stipe and I are going to fight next. That’s exactly what’s supposed to happen. It’s what’s gonna happen,” Cormier said. “I know they’re saying they want something new — well hell, I wanted something new after I beat him and I gave him a rematch.

“So it’s only right to do the right thing. You’re honorable, right Stipe? You’re a fireman, you save lives. You do the right thing all the time, right? Do the right thing and give me my rematch.”

UFC president Dana White had claimed that Miocic and Cormier both agreed to a trilogy bout. Miocic has denied this.

Do you think we’ll ultimately get to see Stipe Miocic vs. Daniel Cormier III?