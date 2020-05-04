Daniel Cormier Urges Stipe Miocic To Stop The ‘Nonsense’ & Sign Trilogy Bout

Daniel Cormier is eager to get a third bout with Stipe Miocic.

The score is 1-1 between Cormier and Miocic. The two first met back in July 2018. It was Cormier’s bid to become a UFC “champ-champ.” Cormier made it a successful one, knocking out Miocic in the first round. In their Aug. 2019 rematch, Miocic got revenge with a fourth-round TKO victory.

Cormier Wants Miocic To Sign On For Trilogy

During a chat with ESPN’s Ariel Helwani, “DC” urged Miocic to stop wasting time and sign on to fight him in 2020 (h/t Mike Pendleton of BJPenn.com).

"Come on, Champ. Sign the contract. Let's go. What are you doing? It's nonsense."@dc_mma tells @arielhelwani he's "a better fighter" than Stipe Miocic and wants to prove it with a trilogy fight in August. pic.twitter.com/5MFnxTXYol — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) May 4, 2020

“Come on, Champ. Sign the contract. Let’s go, like what are you doing? It’s nonsense. I get that you’re a firefighter, we admire all those things about you wanting to help people in this crisis time, but you’re also the champion of the world. Come on, man, let’s get this thing done, sign the contract.

“He also said last fight didn’t start so well but this time will be better. It didn’t start so well because I’m better than him, it’s what it is. It’s going to start like that this time but this time I’m not going to get tired and you’re not just going to punch me in the stomach for five minutes. We’re going to prepare me to go and beat you again. It’s going to start the same way because I’m better than him, sign the contract.”

Cormier and Miocic haven’t fought since their rematch. Miocic has taken time off due to an eye procedure. He also revealed that he has no plans to fight during the coronavirus pandemic. Miocic’s main concern is bringing the virus to his family. Cormier claims that win or lose, he will retire after a trilogy bout with Miocic.

Do you think we’ll see Stipe Miocic vs. Daniel Cormier III before 2020 comes to a close?