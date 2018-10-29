Daniel Cormier Vows To Defend UFC Light Heavyweight Title (Video)

Daniel Cormier is the UFC’s “Champ Champ.” “DC” currently holds the light heavyweight and heavyweight titles. He will defend his heavyweight championship against Derrick Lewis this weekend (Sat. November 3, 2018) at UFC 230. However, Cormier will be stripped of his 205-pound title in December.

Jon Jones vs. Alexander Gustafsson at UFC 232 will be for the light heavyweight championship. Upon their fight’s start, Cormier will be stripped with the title being awarded to the winner. This past weekend, the UFC’s Moncton event likely crowned the next light heavyweight title challenger.

Anthony Smith submitted former light heavyweight title challenger Volkan Oezdemir. Prior to the show starting, however, the UFC released an interesting video package. The video showed Cormier’s son and wrestling students hyping up “DC.” Cormier ended the clip by vowing to defend his light heavyweight title against the winner of Smith and Oezdemir.

Check out what he had to say here (via BJPenn.com):

“I don’t care about Jon Jones or Alexander Gustafsson,” Cormier said. “Tonight’s your night, sure. Trust me when I say this, I will be back to defend my light heavyweight championship.”

