BREAKING: Daniel Cormier vs. Derrick Lewis Confirmed For UFC 230

UFC 230 just got a massive main event upgrade.

It was reported earlier this week that the UFC was working to get Daniel Cormier on UFC 200. The promotion’s desired opponent for “DC” was top-ranked heavyweight contender Derrick Lewis. Lewis comes off an amazing performance at UFC 229 over the weekend (Sat. October 6, 2018).

He was losing for the majority of the three rounds he shared the Octagon with Alexander Volkov. However, in the closing seconds, Lewis ripped off a hellacious last effort blitz that knocked the Russian out. It was an amazing finish and really took mixed martial arts (MMA) fans by surprise.

There was some doubt that a fight between Cormier and Lewis for UFC 230 could be made so soon. Especially given that Lewis showed great cardio issues against Volkov, and expressed a disinterest in a title fight right now. However, it turns out the UFC was able to get the deal done. Per ESPN’s Brett Okamoto, the fight is done and will main event UFC 230:

“BREAKING: Per Dana White, “the fight is done” between Daniel Cormier and Derrick Lewis at UFC 230 on Nov. 3 in New York.”

Okamoto also confirmed the news directly with the “Champ Champ” himself:

"Also confirmed directly with Daniel Cormier he's accepted the Derrick Lewis fight at UFC 230 on Nov. 3 in Madison Square Garden." Furthermore, Damon Martin reached out to Lewis' manager, who also confirmed the heavyweight title fight is indeed on. UFC 230 goes down live on pay-per-view (PPV) from Madison Square Garden on November 3, 2018.

