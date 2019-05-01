Daniel Cormier vs. Stipe Miocic 2 in the Works for UFC 241 in August

The rematch between Daniel Cormier and Stipe Miocic is nearly a done deal with the fight expected to take place at UFC 241 on Aug. 17 in Anaheim, Calif.

Sources close to the situation confirmed the news on Tuesday following an initial report from ESPN. While bout agreements haven’t been signed, all indications are that the fight will be official sooner rather than later.

Cormier vs. Miocic 2 came together in quick order after former UFC heavyweight champion Brock Lesnar decided he was no longer planning to return to fighting and instead would remain retired from competition.

Lesnar was initially expected to face Cormier in his first fight back but now those plans have been scrapped.

Instead, Miocic will get his long-awaited opportunity to avenge the loss he suffered to Cormier by first round knockout in their initial meeting last July.

Prior to that loss, Miocic had defended the heavyweight title on three occasions — the longest reign in UFC history — and he believed a rematch against Cormier was warranted.

Miocic hasn’t fought since that fight with Cormier while the reigning heavyweight champion last competed in Nov. 2018 when he defeated Derrick Lewis to defend his title.

Since then, Cormier has been dealing with a nagging back injury that prevented him from competing but August has long been the targeted date for his return.

Cormier vs. Miocic 2 is now targeted to take place at UFC 241 in Anaheim, Calif. on Aug 17.