Daniel Cormier vs. Stipe Miocic 2 Official as UFC 241 Main Event in August

Heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier will put his title up for grabs in a rematch against Stipe Miocic in the main event at UFC 241 on August 17 from Anaheim, Calif.

The fight was made official during Saturday night’s UFC Fight Night broadcast from Ottawa.

Cormier will look for the second defense of his title against the man he defeated to win the belt last July.

In the first fight after a competitive opening round, Cormier landed a thunderous punch that clipped Miocic and dropped him to the mat. Cormier followed up with a few more shots but the fight was already over as he celebrated becoming the second fighter in UFC history to hold two divisional titles simultaneously (the first was Conor McGregor).

Since that time, Cormier went onto defeat Derrick Lewis to defend his title this past November but a back injury suffered ahead of that fight plagued the heavyweight champion afterwards.

Now that he’s finally getting healthy again, Cormier is ready to defend his belt again.

As for Miocic, he hasn’t fought since falling to Cormier last year while calling for an immediate rematch after he was the longest reigning heavyweight champion in UFC history.

While it appeared he was going to get passed over in favor of Brock Lesnar, the WWE superstar ultimately decided not to return to fighting and the UFC shifted focus back to Miocic.

The Ohio native will now attempt to win back the heavyweight championship while facing Cormier in the main event at UFC 241 in August from Anaheim.