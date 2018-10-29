Daniel Cormier Warns Brock Lesnar That He’ll Slap Him If He Gets Out Of Line At UFC 230

Daniel Cormier has fired off a warning to Brock Lesnar.

Cormier is set to defend his Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) heavyweight title against Derrick Lewis on Nov. 3. The title bout will headline UFC 230. If Cormier wins, he’s expected to face Brock Lesnar next year. UFC president Dana White has said that Lesnar may show up to the event.

Daniel Cormier Has A Message For Brock Lesnar

Cormier recently appeared on SiriusXM’s Busted Open Radio show. “DC” said that Lesnar would be wise not to get out of line with him:

Wow. @dc_mma on @BustedOpenRadio with @TheMattCamp & @bullyray5150

"I heard @BrockLesnar will be at The Garden for #UFC230. If he tries to step in that cage again, I'm going to slap him in his face. I owe him one from last time." pic.twitter.com/8LTquSmONH — SiriusXM Busted Open (@BustedOpenRadio) October 29, 2018

After Cormier knocked out Stipe Miocic to capture the heavyweight title at UFC 226, Lesnar got inside the Octagon and shoved Cormier. While the move took “DC” by surprise, many fans weren’t taken aback as Lesnar is known for being a showman. In fact, one day before UFC 230 Lesnar will be performing at the controversial WWE Crown Jewel event in Saudi Arabia. He will take on Braun Strowman for the vacant WWE Universal Championship.

Do you think Brock Lesnar will start another confrontation with the winner of Daniel Cormier vs. Derrick Lewis?