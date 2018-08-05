Daniel Cormier Willing to Fight Stipe Miocic Again if Brock Lesnar Can’t Fight

UFC heavyweight and light heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier has changed his mindset about his next fight as he is supposed to defend the heavyweight strap against former UFC heavyweight champion Brock Lesnar that will likely go down in January of 2019.

In his latest fight, he picked up a knockout win over Stipe Miocic to win the UFC heavyweight title at the UFC 226 pay-per-view. Cormier just wants to be remembered as one of the greatest fighters of all-time in both divisions that he holds the crown in and is in the mindset of supporting his fellow fighters, which leads to the fact that he told Joe Rogan after UFC 227 that Henry Cejudo owes it to Demetrious Johnson to run the fight back one more time after winning the UFC flyweight title in the co-main event.

As a result of saying this, Rogan brought up the fact that Cormier should do the same for Miocic instead of fighting Lesnar right away.

“I love Henry and I love his idea that he wants to be a two-weight champ,” Cormier said (transcript courtesy of MMA Fighting). “Cool thing to do now. But if anybody deserves a rematch, it’s Demetrious Johnson. Come on, he lost a split decision after 11 title defenses. If Demetrious Johnson doesn’t get a rematch, there is no hope for any of us in the entire world, because that means that nothing you could ever do will warrant getting an immediate title shot [rematch].”

“[Miocic] should [get a rematch], but he went three [defenses]. Three is a lot different than 11,” Cormier said. “And also, if Brock Lesnar was staring at Stipe, that would happen, but I’ll tell you this right now, I’ll tell you this on record: If Brock Lesnar doesn’t make it to the fight for any reason, I’ll fight Stipe again. That is not a problem.



“There is no reason I wouldn’t fight Stipe. I’m only fighting Brock because I’m fighting Brock. But if he doesn’t make it, I’ll fight Stipe again. There you go.”

