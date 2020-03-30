Daniel Cormier Won’t Take Joy In Jon Jones’ DWI Arrest

Daniel Cormier isn’t happy seeing Jon Jones have yet another run-in with the law.

Cormier and Jones have had a heated rivalry before their first battle back in Jan. 2015. The two have traded personal digs over the years but Cormier has always said it boils down to fierce competition. While Cormier predicted that Jones would stay in trouble with the law, he isn’t exactly proud of being right.

Cormier Explains Why He Takes No Joy In Jones’ DWI Arrest

Jones was arrested on March 26 in Albuquerque, New Mexico. He is being charged with aggravated DWI, negligent use of a firearm, and possession of an open container. Speaking to ESPN’s Ariel Helwani, Cormier said he doesn’t feel vindicated by Jones’ arrest (via MMAFighting.com).

“Seeing him get into trouble again, a lot of people in my circle text me almost celebratory, but that’s not me,” Cormier told ESPN on Monday. “I didn’t celebrate the kid getting into trouble again. I don’t think you should celebrate or dance on someone’s grave in their darkest moments. Because you don’t do that to people.”

Cormier went on to say that he won’t allow his competitive nature to get in the way of being a human being.

“Are you a human being, or does this competition take over everything? I didn’t find any joy seeing that man in that situation again because it’s just bad,” Cormier said. “It’s not just him. He’s got daughters. He’s got a fiancée. He’s got so many things at home that are affected by this and affected by his actions and his behavior.”

Cormier and Jones aren’t likely to share the Octagon again. The official score between the two is 1-0, 1 NC. Jones defeated Cormier via unanimous decision back in 2015. He initially scored a finish over Cormier in the 2017 rematch but the result was overturned when Jones popped for turinabol.