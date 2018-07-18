Daniel Cormier Says Current WWE Star Told Him to Kick Brock Lesnar’s Ass

Brock Lesnar apparently isn’t the most popular performer in the WWE locker room.

It’s no secret that Lesnar is a polarizing figure and a massive draw. From his part-time WWE shenanigans to his antics post-UFC 226, Lesnar has proven to get a significant amount of leeway due to his appeal. It’s more true than ever before as Lesnar will be getting a UFC heavyweight title shot despite not officially winning a fight since 2010 and being popped by the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) following his last return.

A trip to the WWE “Universe” reveals that Lesnar is the Universal Champion despite not having a title defense since The Greatest Royal Rumble back in April. It has even turned into a storyline, but the talent doesn’t appear to be too thrilled. One of those names allegedly is Seth Rollins.

Speaking to Denise Salcedo of Instinct Culture, Cormier revealed a text message from the former two-time WWE World Heavyweight champion:

“Maybe that’s why he’s (Lesnar) mad at me because I’m friends with Seth Rollins. I got a text message from Seth right after the fight, he goes, ‘congratulations now go kick Brock’s ass.'”

Cormier himself did enjoy his confrontation with Lesnar. After his first-round knockout win over Stipe Miocic, Cormier called out Lesnar. “The Beast Incarnate” hopped inside the Octagon and shoved “DC.” Cormier wasn’t upset in the least:

“I was really thinking, ‘I’m having a WrestleMania moment.’ That was going through my head. I was like, ‘I am having a real WrestleMania moment,’ and it was awesome. I was having so much fun being in there from the fight, getting the two belts. The only way Dana could stop us was by handing me a second title. Because now it was time for pictures and he did that and I was like, ‘okay Brock, get out.'”

Do you think Brock Lesnar will ditch the WWE again in favor of fighting?