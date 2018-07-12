Daniel Cormier Responds to Yoel Romero’s Callout

Daniel Cormier is on cloud nine at this moment. He shocked the world last week by defeating the heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic and became a two-division champion in the process. DC finished Stipe in the very first round to capture the belt at UFC 226.

We had earlier reported that Yoel Romero is making a move to light heavyweight for his next fight. Romero called DC out on Twitter yesterday for a fight with the current 205-pound champion:

@dc_mma Congratulation to you for Saturday. I want to #seeyousoonboi give the people what they want to see Me and #iluhju 205 in New York — Peoples Champ (@YoelRomeroMMA) July 11, 2018

DC was asked about Romero’s callout on FS1’s “UFC Tonight,” to which he replied saying that. “Here’s the deal: I never wrestled Yoel Romero, but in wrestling, he probably would have served me up. He’s one of the great wrestlers of all-time. But, you don’t fail a class and then get moved up a grade to the next one.”

DC further added saying “Chael Sonnen did that one time, but I don’t know what was going on, Chael has a way of doing that. Let’s just say that. I don’t want them to take one of these belts. So I will defend it. I will defend the light heavyweight title if the right fight presents itself.”

It didn’t take long for “The Soldier of God” to fire back:

The last time somebody “failed a grade and moved up a #class “ look like it work good @dc_mma #iseeyousoonboi #iluhju pic.twitter.com/9ALIdFLE3h — Peoples Champ (@YoelRomeroMMA) July 12, 2018

Yoel Romero missed weight on his last two appearances and both these fights were title shots. Yoel now has a 13-3 professional record.

Is Daniel Cormier vs. Yoel Romero a fight that interests you?