Daniel Jacobs Believes Gennady Golovkin Beat Canelo Alvarez Both Times

Daniel Jacobs will attempt to become the first man not named Floyd Mayweather to have defeated Canelo Alvarez. Jacobs will put his IBF middleweight title on the line against Alvarez’s WBA (Super) and WBC titles.

Speaking at the Hard Rock Café in Times Square recently, Jacobs offered some thoughts on his upcoming opponent. The 32-year-old said he believes that Gennady Golovkin beat the Mexican star both times they fought. Unfortunately, the judges’ scorecards didn’t share those thoughts (via Boxing Scene):

“In my honest opinion, I truly believe Golovkin won both fights,” Jacobs said. “The second fight was a lot closer, and I take my hat off to Canelo for adjusting.

“But I still didn’t think that he won. I think, at the very least, it could’ve been a draw, the second fight. But in both fights, I picked Golovkin winning.”

Golovkin and Alvarez first fought back in September of 2017. After 12 hard-fought rounds of boxing, which many believe Golovkin won, the judges turned in a controversial Draw decision. They rematched a year later in another 12 round thriller, which was much closer than their first contest.

While many believe that “GGG” also won that fight, Canelo won the bout via Majority Decision. Now, he hopes to add another middleweight title to his collection with a victory over Jacobs in Las Vegas on May 4th.

