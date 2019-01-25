Daniel Jacobs Hopes Judges Will Be Fair For Canelo Fight

Daniel Jacobs finally has the fight he wanted. The IBF middleweight champion will put his title on the line against Canelo Alvarez and his WBC and WBA middleweight titles. Alvarez announced the fight earlier this month. The bout goes down at a location yet to be determined on May 4th. Canelo vs. Jacobs will air on the DAZN streaming service. The Mexican star signed a lucrative deal with the service last year.

Speaking to media recently, Jacobs discussed the judging that will be done during he and Canelo’s battle. Judging has been a hot topic of discussion in relation to Alvarez. In his two fights against Gennady Golovkin, the judging was brought into serious question. Especially in their first meeting in 2017, where the fight was deemed a draw. Most boxing fans and pundits believe Golovkin should’ve gotten the nod.

Jacobs hopes that the judging is “fair” when he and Canelo square off in May (via Boxing Scene):

“Let’s just hope the judges can be fair,” Jacobs said. “Let’s just hope they can call it how they see it and give the fans that paid money to see us fight, just give a fair shake.”

Do you think the judging will be fair for Canelo vs. Jacobs?