Daniel Jacobs Respects Canelo, But Wants To Take His Head Off

IBF middleweight champion Daniel Jacobs respects Canelo Alvarez, but wants to take his head off when they share the ring in May.

Daniel Jacobs will challenge Canelo Alvarez on Cinco De Mayo weekend from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. Jacobs puts his IBF middleweight title on the line, against the Mexican star’s WBA (Super), WBC, The Ring, and lineal middleweight straps.

Speaking to media recently, Jacobs said he has respect for Alvarez and his abilities, but is looking to take his head off when they fight in May (via Boxing Scene):

“I give Canelo all the respect in the world. He’s definitely top-ten, pound for pound. There are some controversial fights that he’s had that where I thought he lost, including both Golovkin fights.

“But I respect any man that has the courage to fight as this is a kill or be killed sport, but that’s where the respect ends. As far as getting in the ring with him goes, I want to be the victor. I want to take his head off and prove that I am the best gladiator in the world,” Jacobs said.

Alvarez has only been beaten once in his career. Floyd Mayweather Jr. handed the Mexican star his sole defeat back when he was just 23-years-old. Now, he has become, arguably, the sport’s biggest star. Jacobs will be making his first defense of the IBF middleweight strap which he won by defeating Serhiy Derevianchenko in October. He is currently on a three-fight win streak.

Who are you picking in Jacobs vs. Canelo come May?