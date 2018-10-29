Highlights: Daniel Jacobs Defeats Sergiy Derevyanchenko, Wants Canelo Next

This past weekend (Sat. October 27, 2018) Daniel Jacobs reclaimed boxing gold. Jacobs defeated Sergiy Derevyanchenko in New York to capture the vacant IBF middleweight title. “Miracle Man” has only lost twice in his impressive boxing career. First to the once promising and now retired Dimitry Pirog via knockout, and next a controversial unanimous decision to Gennady Golovkin.

Now, with three-straight victories and a middleweight title around his waist, Jacobs can begin campaigning for a big name fight. Check out the highlights from his hard-fought split decision win over Derevyanchenko here:

After the fight, Jacobs seemed open to both a fight with unified middleweight champion Canelo Alvarez and a rematch with “GGG.” However, it looks like a potential fight with Canelo is what really has Jacobs’ attention. Canelo would certainly entertain the idea of challenging for the IBF middleweight strap.

And Jacobs would love to become the first man since Floyd Mayweather Jr. to defeat the Mexican star inside the squared circle. If that’s the case, he said he’s open to giving Golovkin a rematch after he beats Canelo.

Do you want to see Jacobs and Canelo matched up next?