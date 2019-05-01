Daniel Jacobs Wants To ‘Embarrass’ Canelo Alvarez

Don’t get it twisted. Daniel Jacobs has a tremendous amount of respect for boxing middleweight king Canelo Alvarez. However, when they share the ring this weekend in Las Vegas, the IBF middleweight champion is looking to “embarrass” the Mexican star.

Jacobs will be defending his strap against Alvarez, who will be putting up his WBA (Super), WBC, The Ring, and lineal middleweight titles for grabs. Speaking to reporters during the “grand arrivals” at the MGM Grand yesterday (Tues. April 30, 2019), Jacobs had this to say (via Boxing Scene):

“No, no, absolutely not, because I know how to turn it off and on,” Jacobs said. “I have a job to do, but I do my job with mean intentions, too. So, when that first bell rings, I’m gonna go in there and try to take your head off. There’s no buddy-buddy, there’s no amigos.

“There’s none of that. It’s just going in there and taking care of business. But, you know, he also has what I would predict the fans and the crowd on his side. So, for me, I wanna go in there and not only gain a couple fans, but, you know, go in there and do damage in front of his fans. I wanna embarrass him. Like I’ve always said, this is the name of the game.

“This is boxing. Ain’t no buddy-buddy inside that ring. Somebody could go in there and kill you. Somebody can go in there and do real damage to you, to where I can’t go back to my family and have a normal life. I can get really, really hurt. So, I don’t take this thing lightly.

“I mean, yeah, what you see on the outside is just me being cool and casual. But, you know, at the end of the day, I wanna prove that I’m the best – by being the best version of me, but by doing damage, most importantly.”

If Jacobs does want to “embarrass” Alvarez, he’ll have to put on a masterful performance. Alvarez has only been defeated once in his career, and that defeat came at just 23-years-old to the greatest to ever do it – Floyd Mayweather Jr. Jacobs will be making his first IBF middleweight title defense after defeating Serhiy Derevianchenko for the title in October. He’s currently on a three-fight win streak.

Do you think Jacobs is going to “embarrass” Alvarez this weekend?