Daniel Weichel Focused For Bellator 241 (Interview)

Daniel Weichel is focused, like all the competitors on his fight Friday night at Bellator 241. The 35-year-old featherweight is scheduled to face Emmanuel Sanchez in the quarterfinal round of the Bellator Featherweight Grand Prix. They are the co-main event for Bellator 241, which will be a very unique one at Mohegan Sun.



On Thursday, Bellator announced that the event would be closed to the public due to the COVID-19 pandemic the world is dealing with right now. Oddly enough, when speaking with MMANews earlier in the week at the Bellator Spring/Summer Showcase in New York City, Weichel was asked about his thoughts on the epidemic and he said, “It’s in the news. It’s everywhere,” Weichel said and added, “Like always, I try to stay away from sick people, especially on fight week.”



That won’t be a problem come Friday night but the fight, as of right now is still on and Weichel said otherwise, he feels good. Considering all the travel involved leading up to Bellator 241, Weichel said, “I feel very good.” He also said, “ I had a very good fight camp, great preparation in Frankfurt and it’s even better east side [coast], then west coast. I’m used to it.”



As far as Sanchez goes, Weichel said, “For me, it’s about putting on pressure, and be dominant. Keep moving and establish my game plan.” Weichel throughout the interview kept mentioning his focus and was not distracted by the rivalries in New York City or anything going on in the news. The things that happened on stage, seemed to leave him out of the fracas between Team SBG and Team Pitbull.



Traveling and fighting is nothing new to Weichel but fighting in an empty arena could be. Fans will have to see how things go at Bellator 241.



How do you think Weichel will do?