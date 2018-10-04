Dillon Danis: I Bring Conor McGregor A Better Version Of Khabib

Conor McGregor is in for the fight of his life this weekend (Sat. October 6, 2018). “The Notorious” will headline UFC 229 on pay-per-view (PPV) against Khabib Nurmagomedov. Not only will they be competing for 155-pound gold, but there is a great deal of personal animosity between them as well.

The stylistic match-up is a very interesting one. McGregor is an elite striker who will test Khabib’s stand-up like never before. Khabib has shown holes in his striking in his past several fights. On the other hand, Khabib is arguably the most dominant grappler the UFC has ever seen. “The Eagle” takes his opponents down nearly at will and is relentless on the ground.

Ground game is an area that McGregor has struggled with in the past. Despite this, the McGregor camp seems to be content with the work they’ve been getting from Dillon Danis. Danis is a jiu-jitsu specialist who was brought in to help McGregor before his rematch with Nate Diaz in 2016.

During a recent episode of UFC 229 “Embedded,” Danis told cameras that he believes he brings McGregor a better version of Khabib every single day:

“I believe I have the same game as Khabib,” Danis said. “But I have more submissions in my arsenal. Like, I have the relentlessness and the wrestling, but I attack a lot more and I’m a little bit bigger. So I feel that I’m bringing basically a better version of Khabib to Conor every single day, so I know 100 percent he’s ready.”

