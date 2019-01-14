Dillon Danis Tries To Burn Jake Shields, Fails Miserably

Dillon Danis loves to talk trash. Much like his friend and training partner Conor McGregor. However, things didn’t go very well for Danis this time around. He attempted to take a shot at former UFC fighter and former jiu-jitsu opponent Jake Shields. The Bellator fighter posted the following photo of himself and Shields in the middle of a jiu-jitsu match. In the photo, he had Shields’ back and captioned it “hugging my son”:

hugging my son pic.twitter.com/qzwExkrl1o — Dillon Danis (@dillondanis) January 13, 2019

Shields brilliantly responded by mentioning he actually won their Submission Underground 4 match. He also took a shot at Dillon for his affiliation with former UFC “Champ Champ” Conor McGregor:

“I’m actually old enough to be your dad and still easily beat you at your own sport. Your biggest accomplishment is sucking Conor’s dick”

I’m actually old enough to be your dad and still easily beat you at your own sport. Your biggest accomplishment is sucking Conor’s dick https://t.co/2YAPVdMTjZ — Jake Shields (@jakeshieldsajj) January 13, 2019

Danis responded by threatening to knockout Shields, but deleted the Tweet soon after:

“stop talking out of pocket son before i have to knock you the f*ck out”

Tweeted and deleted 🤦‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/iWKeJipCpY — Alexander K Lee (@AlexanderKLee) January 13, 2019

Perhaps Shields and Danis could settle their differences inside the mixed martial arts (MMA) cage. Danis made his MMA debut back in April for Bellator. He won via first-round submission. As for Shields, he has been fighting since 1999, and currently fights for the Professional Fighters League (PFL).

What do you think about Danis’ attempt to burn Shields?