Highlights: Danny Garcia Puts Away Adrian Granados For WBC Silver Welterweight Title

Watch as Danny Garcia puts away Adrian Granados to capture the WBC silver welterweight championship inside the Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California

Earlier tonight (Sat. April 20, 2019) Danny Garcia and Adrian Granados met inside Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California for the vacant WBC silver welterweight title.

Garcia held an undefeated record in his boxing career until running into Keith Thurman in 2017. He then was defeated by Shawn Porter in November in an attempt to become WBC welterweight champion. Now, Garcia has gotten back in the win column after besting Granados inside Dignity Health Sports Park for the WBC silver welterweight title.

“Swift” put Granados away in the seventh round after battering his opposition for most of the contest. Check out the highlights here: