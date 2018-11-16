Darren Elkins Is “Pumped” To Be the Bad Guy

The co-main event of UFC Fight Night 140 will feature featherweights Darren Elkins (#14) and Ricardo Lamas (#13), with both athletes looking to get back in the win column this Saturday night. In his most recent bout, Darren Elkins saw his impressive six-fight winning streak come to an end when he lost to Alexander Volkanovski by unanimous decision at UFC Fight Night 133 and is well aware that a tough task awaits him in Argentina, but he believes that fireworks awaits the fans when the co-main event kicks off in Buenos Aires (via MMAJunkie):

“He’s a great fighter, he’s been at the top for a long time, and this is a fight that is going to be a great fight to watch,” Elkins said at UFC 140 Media Day. “He’s exciting to watch, he comes forward and throws down, and I do the same thing. This is a fight I’ve been looking forward to for a long time, and I am just excited to come here and put on a show and do my thing.”

Darren Elkins also expects the reception he receives from the Argentinian audience to be about as warm as the bookmakers’ and gamblers’ have been in recent fights…and he wouldn’t have it any other way:

“If you look at the odds, I am like the underdog in a lot of my fights, and I win most of those fights. When you put me against the fans, that’s when I am most deadly. That’s when I want to bite back,” said Elkins, when asked to factor in the weight of the crowd during the fight. “I expect the fans to be on his side. I am sure he’s going to come out and get a big cheer, maybe they’ll boo me a little bit, but I feed off of negative energy, positive energy. I mean, I prefer negative energy. That pumps me up a little bit more, actually. If I am the bad guy, I am OK being the bad guy.”

Who do you think will win the UFC Fight Night 140 co-main event? Darren Elkins or Ricardo Lamas?