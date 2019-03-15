Darren Till Says He’s Calling The Shots, Not Ben Askren

Darren Till doesn’t plan on being goaded by Ben Askren’s trash talking.

Till is set to compete in the main event of UFC London tomorrow (March 16). The welterweight bout against Jorge Masvidal will take place inside the O2 Arena in London, England. In the lead-up to the fight, it has been Till and Askren doing the trash talking. Till even crashed Askren’s Q&A session.

Darren Till Speaks After Q&A Crash

Till appeared on the ESPN+ weigh-in show following the ceremonial event. During his appearance, “The Gorilla” said Askren still has much to prove if he expects to get what he wants (via MMAJunkie.com):

“Askren’s fight comes. But Askren’s been in the UFC five minutes. It’s not about what he wants. It’s about what I want. I’m here. I’m No. 3. Seven fights, four main events. I call the shots, not Ben. And the champ will be calling the shots. I know the champ wants to fight me. I’ve spoken about it with him face-to-face. So all goes well for me on Saurday, I’m praying, and then I’m campaigning for that title shot.”

