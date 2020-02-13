Darren Till Asks Donald Trump To Get Him A Visa So He Can Fight At UFC 248

Darren Till has made it known he wants to fight Jared Cannonier at UFC 248, but he revealed he is having visa issues.

Since being arrested in the Canary Islands, it has impacted him getting his visa head of his UFC 244 fight against Kelvin Gastelum. He ended up getting there on the Thursday of fight week and said the reason he got his vis was because of President Donald Trump.

He has now taken to Instagram to ask Trump for help of getting his visa once again.

“@realdonaldtrump get me my visa for @ufc 248 so I can whoop this man.

#PetitionTime @killagorillamma,” he wrote.

Darren Till, as mentioned, is coming off a split-decision win over Gastelum at UFC 244. It got him back in the win column after back-to-back losses to Jorge Masvidal by knockout and Tyron Woodley by submission for the belt.

Jared Cannonier, meanwhile, is on a three-fight winning streak and being 3-0 at middleweight. In his last fight, he headlined UFC Copenhagen and knocked out Jack Hermansson. Before that, he TKO’d Anderson Silva and TKO’d David Branch.

A potential fight between Cannonier at Till at UFC 248 makes sense given Israel Adesanya is defending the middleweight title against Yoel Romero in the main event. The winner of Cannonier-Till would most likely be next in line for a title shot.

Whether or not the fight will be made is to be seen. But, Dana White recently said Cannonier will be the backup fighter at UFC 248 if the fight is not made.