Darren Till Believes Conor McGregor Knocks Out Donald Cerrone

Darren Till believes Conor McGregor will get his hand raised at UFC 246. There, the Irishman is taking on Donald Cerrone in a welterweight bout.

It is an interesting fight and one many are talking about. For Till, given he fought Cerrone and is a southpaw himself, he gave a prediction for the scrap where he believes McGregor wins by first-round knockout.

“I cannot f*cking wait for Conor x Cowboy next week. Feels like the old Conor is back. Both are right up for this, Cowboy’s camp have more to be concerned with than just Conor’s left hand though,” he wrote. “As a southpaw, it’s not the left hand. It’s the set-ups from the left hand, the spinning kicks, the feints, angles, etc. It all draws you onto the left hand. Also that’s just not what he brings! You don’t beat who he beat by just having a left hand.

“If I would have taken my own advice above against Masvidal rather than just coming out to try and steamroll him,” Till continued. “But he done me fair and good! Anyway, let’s see a f*cking tear-up next week! I’ve got Conor first-round TKO, feel like the occasion may just be too much for Cowboy! But that’s just my opinion, Cowboy’s been around a long longer than me and knows a hell of a lot more.”

Conor McGregor is the betting favorite so Till’s prediction is one many are going with. But, the stakes are high for the Irishman as a win could very well set up the rematch with Khabib Nurmagomedov or a bout with Jorge Masvidal.