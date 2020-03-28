Darren Till Believes He’ll ‘Be Too Much’ For Israel Adesanya

Darren Till is confident he has what it takes to beat UFC middleweight champion, Israel Adesanya if they do end up fighting.

Till is set to headline UFC Dublin against Robert Whittaker where should he get his hand raised, he could very well be getting the next title shot.

For Till, he and Adesanya have a joking relationship but he says he wasn’t impressed by the “The Last Stylebender’s” performance.

“Adesanya’s a p*ssy” said Till on Michael Bisping’s Believe You, Me podcast (via BJPENN.com). “You know what mate, yeah I’m just going to come out and say it, it was a sh*t fight. But I’ve been in them myself, stalemate. I don’t think Yoel and “Stylebender” were the right match for each other, the way that fight was looking.

“You could say Stylebender looked scared and you could say Yoel was doing some stupid things- which he was. You know what mate, it was just a snoozer. It just didn’t do anything for the fans, didn’t do anything for me. But then, Stylebender’s been in wars and so has Yoel so you can’t really hate on them for one fight, but, it was a sh*t fight.”

Although he didn’t like the performance he knows that’s how you have to fight sometimes. But, if he were to scrap Adesanya, Till believes he’d be too much for him.

“As long as it’s not Yoel,” Till said. “I feel like at welterweight, I was just so drained. It got to a point where it was just draining my whole body, my brain and everything. I feel now, with this little bit of an improved mindset [I already had a strong one] and healthier at middleweight. I think I’ll just be too much for Stylebender.

“I think I’ve got too much power, and I think I’ll be technically standing up too much for him. I really do, he’s not taking me down,” he continued. “And you know, I’ve got this mentality when you take me down I’m getting back up.”