Darren Till Blasts Anderson Silva, Calls Him A ‘Baldy Prick’

Darren Till is surprisingly picking a fight with Anderson Silva.

It’s no secret that Till is eyeing big fights despite a lopsided loss in his last outing. “The Gorilla” challenged Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) welterweight title holder Tyron Woodley for the 170-pound gold back in September. Woodley submitted Till in the second round.

Darren Till Rips Anderson Silva

Silva has been calling for a bout with Conor McGregor since the “Notorious” one expressed interest in the match-up before UFC 229. Till has also called for a showdown with McGregor. It appears “The Spider’s” desire to fight McGregor has lit a fire under Till as he took to Twitter to blast the longest reigning UFC middleweight champion:

@SpiderAnderson just heard that shit you said, what the fuck you going on about trying to get a fight with @TheNotoriousMMA. Your not getting that fight ye baldy prick, I’ll fight ye in @ufc #London. Slap that baldy head off ye just like bisping did. #SamuelLJackson — Darren Till (@darrentill2) November 9, 2018

Till usually isn’t one to start drama, but it appears he has a chip on his shoulder after being obliterated by “The Chosen One.” Till landed just one strike on seven attempts in the entire fight according to Fight Metric. It’ll be interesting to see who Till is matched up with upon his return, but another UFC London event is scheduled for March 2019. While Till hasn’t fully committed to testing his luck at middleweight, many believe he will have no choice due to his weight cutting history.

