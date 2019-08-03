Darren Till Blasts Colby Covington Before UFC Newark

With UFC Newark on its way, Darren Till felt this was the perfect time to bash Colby Covington.

Covington has made quite a few enemies in a short period of time. “Chaos” has hurled insults at the likes of Tyron Woodley, Jon Jones, Kamaru Usman, Conor McGregor, and others. He even had an incident with Fabricio Werdum, a former UFC heavyweight champion.

Darren Till Fires Shots At Colby Covington

Till decided to take to his Twitter account to put Covington on blast.

@ColbyCovMMA no matter what you little shit. Werdum still threw a boomerang at you and you did fuck all. That’s the most embarrassing thing ever you snitch bastard. Your sisters a kentucky munter — Darren Till (@darrentill2) August 2, 2019

The timing is interesting as Covington is set for a bout today (Aug. 3). Covington will meet Robbie Lawler in the main event of UFC Newark. Covington hasn’t competed since June 2018. “Chaos” has been promised a UFC welterweight title shot against Usman if he can get past Lawler.

Beef between Till and Covington is nothing new. The two have been trading barbs since 2017. At the time, Till said that people wanted him to “kill” Covington following his post-fight speech in Brazil after defeating Demian Maia. Covington made things personal with Till, claiming “The Gorilla” neglected his family just to lay an egg against Woodley.

A bout between Till and Covington isn’t likely to be on the horizon anytime soon if Covington emerges victorious today. While Covington is close to a title shot, Till has been stopped in his last two bouts. Till has been pushed down to the sixth spot on the UFC welterweight rankings and his future at 170 pounds is uncertain.