Nutritionist: Darren Till Can Make 170 For “Years To Come”

Perhaps Darren Till’s days of fighting at 170 pounds aren’t done after all. Prior to his performance at UFC 228, Till missed weight for his fight against Stephen “Wonderboy” Thompson. After that, many began to doubt Till’s ability to make the welterweight weight limit.

Till is very large for the welterweight division, and many expect him to one day go up to 185 pounds. When he hit the scales prior to UFC 228, Till weighed in at 169 pounds. It looks like Till had a great weight cut heading into the fight.

His nutritionist, Eoghan Gallagher, is optimistic that Till can make easily make 170 pounds for “years to come.” He had this to say during an interview on Eurobash (via MMA Fighting):

“[The weight cut] did go extremely well in the end,” Gallagher said.

“I was very confident [he would make weight] and I think he can make 170 with ease for years to come, it’s just all about what his preference is moving forward.”

How much longer do you think we’ll see Till compete at 170 pounds?