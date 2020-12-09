Wednesday, December 9, 2020
Home UFC

Darren Till Clears Air On Sparring Session With Mike Perry

By Cole Shelton
Darren Till
Darren Till (Photo: Josh Hedges/Zuffa)

Darren Till has opened up on the infamous sparring session between him and Mike Perry.

In 2018, an incident was caught on camera of Perry asking Till to spar, which Till thought “Platinum” asked him to go to the spa. After realizing what Perry wanted, the Englishman says they ended up sparring and opened up on it.

“He comes up to me outside the hotel reception, he’s like, ‘Are you up for this later, this spar?’” Till recounted on the Anything Goes with James English show. “I said, ‘Yes, I am. Whatever time.’ He turned around and went, ‘I haven’t got no gloves.’ I went, ‘What? What do you mean? You want to ‘spa?’ I thought you wanted to go to a spa.’ And he’s like f*cking mental, he’s looking at me all confused, and I went, ‘Yeah, if you want to spar we can spar.’

“Later on that night he messaged me, ‘Are you ready?’ I was like, ‘Yeah champ, let’s go.’ Went down to the gym in the hotel and we done like five rounds of sparring.”

Darren Till says it was a good spar but won’t comment on who won. He says for him, it is training, and it truly does not matter what happens. So, if Mike Perry wants to claim he beat him up he doesn’t care.

Latest MMA News

Scott Coker Explains Bellator’s Disinterest in Signing Yoel Romero

Bellator Clyde Aidoo -
Scott Coker has stated his reasons for his current lack of interest in recently released UFC great Yoel Romero. When Yoel Romero’s UFC release was...
Read more

El Cucuy Hunts The Greatest Comeback Of Them All At UFC 256

Editorials Clyde Aidoo -
Any horror movie buff knows that the slasher does not die the first time he's knocked out. MMA’s answer to a horror slasher is El...
Read more

Bellator 254 Weigh-In Results, Main Event Set, One Cancellation

Bellator Clyde Aidoo -
The Bellator 254 weigh-ins are complete, and the main event is official! There was one cancellation on the main card, however, after a huge...
Read more

Tecia Torres Gets New Opponent For UFC 256, Li Jingliang Doesn’t

UFC Cole Shelton -
Tecia Torres will remain on UFC 256 while Li Jingliang unfortunately won't. Earlier this week, it was announced that Angela Hill and Dwight Grant...
Read more

Dana White Says Roster Cuts Has Nothing To Do With Fighter Pay

UFC Cole Shelton -
Dana White says the upcoming roster purge has nothing to do with fighter pay. Recently, it was announced that the Las Vegas-based promotion would be...
Read more

Artem Lobov’s Return To MMA Delayed After Promotion Cancels Event

MMA Cole Shelton -
Artem Lobov's return to MMA has been delayed even further. Recently, Lobov has been competing for BKFC, but on Saturday, was expected to fight for...
Read more

Darren Till Clears Air On Sparring Session With Mike Perry

UFC Cole Shelton -
Darren Till has opened up on the infamous sparring session between him and Mike Perry. In 2018, an incident was caught on camera of Perry...
Read more

Anthony Johnson Parts Ways With UFC, Signs With Bellator

Bellator Cole Shelton -
Anthony Johnson's return to MMA will be under a different promotion. For nearly a year now, "Rumble" has hinted at a return to the sport...
Read more
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube