Darren Till Clears Air On Sparring Session With Mike Perry

Darren Till has opened up on the infamous sparring session between him and Mike Perry.

In 2018, an incident was caught on camera of Perry asking Till to spar, which Till thought “Platinum” asked him to go to the spa. After realizing what Perry wanted, the Englishman says they ended up sparring and opened up on it.

“He comes up to me outside the hotel reception, he’s like, ‘Are you up for this later, this spar?’” Till recounted on the Anything Goes with James English show. “I said, ‘Yes, I am. Whatever time.’ He turned around and went, ‘I haven’t got no gloves.’ I went, ‘What? What do you mean? You want to ‘spa?’ I thought you wanted to go to a spa.’ And he’s like f*cking mental, he’s looking at me all confused, and I went, ‘Yeah, if you want to spar we can spar.’

“Later on that night he messaged me, ‘Are you ready?’ I was like, ‘Yeah champ, let’s go.’ Went down to the gym in the hotel and we done like five rounds of sparring.”

Darren Till says it was a good spar but won’t comment on who won. He says for him, it is training, and it truly does not matter what happens. So, if Mike Perry wants to claim he beat him up he doesn’t care.