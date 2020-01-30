Darren Till Confirms He Won’t Be Fighting At UFC London

Darren Till will not be fighting at UFC London in March. Last year, he headlined the card against Jorge Masvidal where he was knocked out in the second round.

After Tyron Woodley vs. Leon Edwards was booked as the main event is seemed unlikely Till would be on the card. And, the middleweight contender confirmed that is the case on his Instagram.

https://www.instagram.com/darrentill2/?utm_source=ig_embed

“Just finished a hard session there with Colin the gaffer, and just watching [Mike] Grundy put in his work for UFC London, 21st March” Till said. “So, we’re all working hard even though I won’t be fighting. I’m still in here with the lads giving 100 percent of what they give to me in my camps as well. [And] on the 21st, I’ll be there supporting 100 percent. Team Kaobon for life, Team Kaobon.”

Darren Till was expected to return to the Octagon at UFC 248 against Jared Cannonier. Yet, he injured his ankle and Dana White said the fight was off but the Englishman claimed it is money that is why the fight isn’t happening.

Till is coming off of a split-decision win over Kelvin Gastelum at UFC 244 in his middleweight debut. Before that, he suffered back-to-back losses to Jorge Masvidal and Tyron Woodley.

When Till will return to the Octagon is to be seen but it won’t be at UFC London in March.