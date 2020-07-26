Darren Till Discusses UFC on ESPN 14 Defeat To Robert Whittaker

Darren Till says he’s feeling at peace following his loss to Robert Whittaker.

Whittaker vs. Till headlined UFC on ESPN 14 on July 25. This was Whittaker’s first bout since Oct. 2019 when he was stopped by Israel Adesanya. “The Reaper” defeated Till via unanimous decision after five rounds of action on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi.

Darren Till Feels At Peace Following Loss To Robert Whittaker

During the UFC on ESPN 14 post-fight press conference, Till discussed his defeat to Whittaker and explained why he’s at peace with the outcome (h/t MMAJunkie).

“I’ve never felt like this after a loss,” Till said. “I feel OK. He was tough. It was probably one of the toughest fights I’ve been in. It was just so stressful. It was such a chess match. Neither guy wants to throw, and when they threw they were looking to knock out. I think I caught him more than he caught me with the power, three or four times, in the first round especially. But I think it was probably 2-2 going into the fifth, and maybe the judges scored the takedown, but I was getting up every time. I don’t know how it works. Close fight. He’s a former champion. I’m up there. I’ve shown it, especially striking. … I’m OK, I am OK.”

Till also claimed his knee was jacked in the second round. He says that Whittaker did a number on him with knee stomps. Whittaker told reporters that he didn’t even realize he hurt Till’s knee during the fight.

With the loss to Whittaker, Till has now gone 1-3 in his last four outings. He is 1-1 as a middleweight under the UFC banner. Till had competed as a welterweight prior to a split decision victory over Kelvin Gastelum. He did have experience as a 185-pounder on the regional scene.