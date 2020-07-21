Darren Till Doesn’t Think Robert Whittaker’s Striking Is On His Level

Darren Till isn’t convinced that Robert Whittaker can match his level of striking.

On July 25, Till and Whittaker will collide in the main event of UFC on ESPN 14. The middleweight tilt will be held on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi. For Till, it’s an opportunity to hotshot his way to 185-pound title contention. As for Whittaker, he’ll be looking to prove he isn’t damaged goods after losing his championship to Israel Adesanya back in Oct. 2019.

Darren Till Thinks Robert Whittaker’s Striking Is Far Behind His

Going into UFC on ESPN 14, Till and Whittaker have been cordial but the competitive nature within both men has been on full display. Till knows that Whittaker has confidence in his striking ability, but he insists it isn’t comparable to his. Here’s what he told reporters during his UFC on ESPN 14 media scrum (h/t MMAJunkie).

“Of course he should say that and I should say the opposite – that I’m better everywhere,” Till told reporters, including MMA Junkie, on Tuesday at UFC on ESPN 14 media day. “But I’m not like that. I think Rob is potentially, probably more of a seasoned wrestler, a little bit better in that department. Jiu-jitsu-wise, I don’t know. Striking-wise, he ain’t even close to the level, but I’m saying that and he could come in and show me something new and, ‘Pom, pom,’ and that’s how it is. He’s meant to say that. Would you expect him to say anything else?”

Going into Saturday’s event, Till is the number five-ranked UFC middleweight. Whittaker sits at the number one position. “The Reaper” has only dropped two straight bouts once in his career and he hopes history doesn’t repeat itself in that regard.

There’s no denying the significance of Whittaker vs. Till. The winner could very well challenge whoever emerges victorious in the planned middleweight title fight between champion Israel Adesanya and Paulo Costa. While UFC president Dana White says Adesanya vs. Costa isn’t a done deal yet, he does believe the fight would take place in Abu Dhabi.