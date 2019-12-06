Darren Till Doesn’t Understand Jose Aldo Going To Bantamweight: ‘He Doesn’t Look Good Man’

Darren Till is not a fan of Jose Aldo moving down in weight to bantamweight. The former UFC featherweight champion is set to take on Marlon Moraes at UFC 245 next weekend.

Yet, photos have recently surfaced showing what Aldo looks like at the cut to 135, and many, including Till, do not like what they see.

Last sparring w this beast. I can't wait to see you put all the hard work in the cage. You’re more than ready. keep moving forward @josealdojunior #MMA #Bantamweight ⚡️⚡️⚡️ pic.twitter.com/utUKQPllBh — Dudu Dantas (@DuduDantasMMA) December 4, 2019

The Englishman took to Twitter to give his thoughts on Jose Aldo cutting an extra 10 pounds.

Just seen a photo of aldo

Wow he doesn’t look to good man

I don’t get this cut to 135

I think he is gonna badly struggle or may not even make it

I think it would of been wiser to go up rather than down

As you get older the cut gets harder not easier

I got marlon for this — Darren Till (@darrentill2) December 6, 2019

It seems that the public and bettors also agree with Till on this one as Moraes is currently a -200 favorite on Bovada.

How Jose Aldo will look at bantamweight is to be seen. But, Darren Till is just one of many who doesn’t understand the cut and is worried the Brazilian MMA legend will miss weight come next Friday.