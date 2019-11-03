Darren Till Edges Out Kelvin Gastelum At UFC 244

Kelvin Gastelum vs. Darren Till was an interesting fight at UFC 244.

This was a close technical fight that both men wanted to exchange but it lacked the excitement that was expected from these fighters and having the co-main event billing. Till got the better of him throughout three rounds and walked away with the split decision win.

The two fighters met in a middleweight bout on Saturday night (November 2nd, 2019) at the UFC 244 pay-per-view event from Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York.



UFC 244 Results: Nate Diaz vs. Jorge Masvidal

Gastelum dropped a loss to now-UFC middleweight champion Adesanya at the UFC 236 event from the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia. The fight went to the judges where Adesanya was awarded the decision win

Till entered this fight on a two-fight losing streak. He dropped a submission loss to then-UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley at the UFC 228 pay-per-view event and then a second-round KO loss to Jorge Masvidal in the headliner of UFC on ESPN+ 5 on March 16, 2019, at The O2 Arena in London, England.

MMA News is providing ongoing coverage of the UFC 244 pay-per-view event. We’ve got you covered with live results, video highlights, and post-fight tidbits.